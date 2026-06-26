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Cyrano de Bergerac review

“Giddy love of language spills off the stage”
ReviewsJun 26, 202612:20 by Tom WickerNoël Coward Theatre, London
Adrian Lester in Cyrano de Bergerac at the Noël Coward Theatre, London. Photo: Marc Brenner
Adrian Lester in Cyrano de Bergerac at the Noël Coward Theatre, London. Photo: Marc Brenner

Adrian Lester stars in the RSC’s triumphantly funny, romantic tear-jerking new adaptation of the classic drama

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The Royal Shakespeare Company’s new adaptation, by Simon Evans and Debris Stevenson, of Edmond Rostand’s classic 1897 play sweeps into the West End in an intoxicating rush of romance and with a giddy love of language that spills off the stage.

A prosthesis-wearing Adrian Lester takes on the prodigious proboscis of the title role; a fearsome fighter whose way with words is just as deadly. However, fearing her rejection of his big-nosed appearance, Cyrano stops his tongue and hides his passionate love for his childhood friend, Roxane (Susannah Fielding). Instead, he provides the language to help tongue-tied newcomer Christian (Levi Brown) woo her.

Co-adapter and director Evans has fun with the witty fourth-wall breaks in his production, as the first-class cast members pop up all over the Noël Coward in the theatre-set first scene, pointedly describing the place as a refuge as much for us as for the characters in 19th-century Paris as war rages.
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Winking at the audience is something of a trademark for Evans. Here, he uses this approach as a platform upon which to establish something gorgeously heartfelt and bittersweet.

The missed opportunities and misunderstandings are funny, yet also melancholic in the face of mortality. Much of this is down to the distinctive lyrical rhythms that Evans and Stevenson, the latter a grime poet, have evolved for the language of each character, paying modern homage to Rostand’s verse. Whether earthily rooted, flamboyant or poignant, it tells us who they are, what they love and what they are concealing.

Lester’s Cyrano is magnificent, his sharp wit barely covering a long, deep anger at his treatment by society. But he’s equally good at catching the stumble in the swagger, and the disarming awkwardness of his feelings for the oblivious Roxane. He forges an affecting rapport with Fielding, who has charisma to spare, whether dripping with disdain at Scott Handy’s preening aristocrat Comte de Guiche, or hoping fiercely for more from her life.

The play is packed with memorable turns. Brown makes for a sympathetic, gawkily naive Christian, leaning into this adaptation’s empathy for a straightforward man who just wants to be loved for who he is, not for what he can conjure with words.

The actors playing his fellow soldiers all make their mark, with Philip Cumbus seizing small, funny moments as gruff Le Bret. Christian Patterson also sets this production’s joyful, wistful tone as in-story chef and our sometime-narrator Ragueneau.

As the frolics fade and death can no longer be nodded away, Alex Baranowski’s lush compositions and Donato Wharton’s evocative sound design come to the fore, opening up the emotional terrain as surely as set designer Grace Smart’s acorn tree, silhouetted by Joshie Harriette’s lighting, while letters written by Cyrano as Christian fall like autumn leaves.

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Production Details
Production nameCyrano de Bergerac
VenueNoël Coward Theatre
LocationLondon
Starts13/06/2026
Ends06/09/2026
Press night25/06/2026
Running time2hrs 50mins
AuthorEdmond Rostand
AdapterSimon Evans, Debris Stevenson
ComposerAlex Baranowski
DramaturgRebecca Latham
DirectorSimon Evans
Associate directorLydia McKinley
Musical directorJosh Sneesby
Movement directorSarita Piotrowski
Fight directorBethan Clark
Intimacy directorBethan Clark
Set designerGrace Smart
Costume designerGrace Smart
Lighting designerJoshie Harriette
Sound designerDonato Wharton
Video/projection designerBarbara Houseman
Casting directorMatthew Dewsbury
Cast includesAdrian Lester, Chris Nayak, Christian Patterson, Daniel Norford, David Mildon, Greer Dale-Foulkes, Josh Sneesby, Oliver Grant, Philip Cumbus, Rachel Dawson, Robert Jackson, Scott Handy, Susannah Fielding, Joe Butcher, Levi Brown, Fergus Murphy, Matt Mordak, Sunny Chung, Lizzie May Bell, Joseph Christain
Production managerJuli Freire
Stage managerJames McAllister
Company managerTamsin Withers
Deputy stage managerLorna Earl
Assistant stage managerTash Savidge
ProducerGavin Kalin Productions, Royal Shakespeare Company, Wessex Grove
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Tom Wicker

Tom Wicker

Tom is a freelance writer who also reviews for Time Out and contributes to publications including The Telegraph, Gay Times and Exeunt

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