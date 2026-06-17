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Compañía de Danza Jesús Carmona: UnYdos review

“Bailaor on top form”
ReviewsJun 17, 202612:18 by Siobhan MurphySadler's Wells, London
Jesús Carmona in Compañía de Danza Jesús Carmona: UnYdos at Sadler's Wells, London. Photo: Festival de la Union
Jesús Carmona in Compañía de Danza Jesús Carmona: UnYdos at Sadler's Wells, London. Photo: Festival de la Union
Flamenco Festival opener captures the essence of the art form with flair and rock-star flourishes

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Siobhan Murphy

Siobhan Murphy

Siobhan Murphy was arts editor of Metro for nine years, and has contributed arts reviews to The Times, Time Out and dancetabs.com. 

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Compañía de Danza Jesús Carmona: UnYdos review

Sadler's Wells, London

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Riverside Studios, London

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