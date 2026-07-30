ao link
News
Reviews
Features
Opinion
Jobs
Tickets
Suppliers
Training
Events
My Account
Login
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE
User Menu
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search

Cleansed review

“Viscerally provocative”
ReviewsJul 30, 202609:50 by Tom WickerAlmeida Theatre, London
Pearl Chanda in Cleansed at the Almeida Theatre, London. Photo: Marc Brenner
Pearl Chanda in Cleansed at the Almeida Theatre, London. Photo: Marc Brenner
Rebecca Frecknall finds the visual power of Sarah Kane’s most infamous – and relentless – play

THIS IS NOT A PAYWALL

Serious about theatre?
Join over 100,000 theatremakers who rely on The Stage for trusted news, reviews, and insight.

 

🔓 Sign in below or create a free account to read 5 free articles.

 

Want to support independent theatre journalism? For a limited time, you can subscribe today and unlock:

 

🗞️ Unlimited access to award-winning theatre journalism

⭐ 1000+ reviews from across the UK

📧 Breaking news and daily newsletters

💡Insight and opinion from writers including Lyn Gardner & Amanda Parker

🎟️Discounts and early access to The Stage’s events

 

Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

More from this Author

More on this topic

More Reviews

Love’s Labour’s Lost review

Love’s Labour’s Lost review

Shakespeare’s Globe, London
Cleansed review

Cleansed review

Almeida Theatre, London
The Brightening Air review

The Brightening Air review

Gate Theatre, Dublin
Un Ballo in Maschera review

Un Ballo in Maschera review

Holland Park Theatre, London
Aspects of Love review

Aspects of Love review

Lyric Theatre, London
Macbeth review

Macbeth review

The Other Place, Stratford-upon-Avon
King Lear review

King Lear review

Wyndham's Theatre, London
Dracula review

Dracula review

Noël Coward Theatre, London

Recommended for you

Tom Wicker

Tom Wicker

Tom is a freelance writer who also reviews for Time Out and contributes to publications including The Telegraph, Gay Times and Exeunt

More from this author

Reviews

Jobs

Latest Issue

The Stage Magazine - July 2026

The Stage Magazine - July 2026

<ul class="mag-blurb"><li><strong>The Stage Interview</strong> Danielle de Niese - Her next act</li><li><strong>The Long Read</strong> Inside the rise of country house opera</li><li><strong>Tony Awards 2026</strong> All the winners from Broadway's big night</li><li><strong>My Favourite Play</strong> Sarah Connolly</li></ul>
READ IN FULL

More Reviews

Love’s Labour’s Lost review

Shakespeare’s Globe, London

Cleansed review

Almeida Theatre, London

The Brightening Air review

Gate Theatre, Dublin

Un Ballo in Maschera review

Holland Park Theatre, London

Recommended for you

Your subscription helps ensure our journalism can continue

Invest in The Stage today with a subscription starting at just £7.99

SUBSCRIBE
Subscribe

Subscribe

Start a subscription today from just £7.99 Subscribe

© Copyright Playbook Media Trading Company Limited 2026. All rights reserved. 

Facebook
Instagram
X
Linked In
Pinterest
YouTube