It makes for a spirited evening – a series of vignettes that sometimes segue seamlessly into each other, and a couple of times do a handbrake turn, vibes-wise, that leaves you a bit winded. Continues...

While giving us a flavour of the best-known flamenco styles, Guerrero’s approach is to blend traditional and modern, studding pure flamenco with touches of expressive contemporary, musical theatre pizzazz and flourishes of Spanish classical dance (there’s a lot of pirouetting).

The lauded flamenco dancer Patricia Guerrero has led Ballet Flamenco de Andalucía since 2024, and her latest piece, whose title translates as Blessed Land, is a celebration of that most enchanting region of Spain – the birthplace of flamenco.

An introductory burst of bulerías, tangos and tanguillas gives the company a chance to show off some vivacious energy: clapping, stamping, moving with beautiful co-ordination en masse and giving individuals moments in the spotlight (with Natalia Alcalá doing a particularly impressive solo turn). Then the cantaor Manuel de Gines, resplendent in red sombrero, gives us a rending taranto before a tavern setting is summoned up with a table and chairs and the formidable dancer Eduardo Leal performs a solemn and imposing tientos.

Castanets are normally the preserve of dancers embellishing their folk dance, but David Chupete produces a masterly demonstration of them as a solo instrument, unleashing torrents of clicks in increasingly complex polyrhythms. He’s then joined by the cast whirling on and off stage before dancing celebratory fandangos, as a blazing orange sun makes a slightly jerky progress across the back screen (one of several rather erratic lighting choices from Rafael Gómez throughout the evening).

Ángel Fariña and Adriana Gómez offer up a very modern-looking, quite downbeat granaína, with lots of spiky yearning, before Leal leads in the men for an exuberant display of grandstanding tanguillos, with plenty of spinning to amp up the festivities. The showstopper moment is the arrival of the women in extraordinary yellow bata de cola dresses topped with splendid red and white embroidered shawls (costumes are by José María Tarriño), keeping the Cadiz vibe going with utterly joyous cantiñas incorporating vigorous mantón work.

It’s then a bit of a wrench to have the men appear dressed in black and making moody shapes, but they don’t stick around. Guerrero takes the stage in striking red to give a lively rendition of Manuel Benítez Carrasco’s well-known poem Fiesta en la Gloria. It’s a tribute to the legendary flamenco guitarist Ramón Montoya, playfully imagining the celestial tablao that was held when Montoya arrived in Heaven, with even the truculent St Peter cutting loose at the sound of his sublime guitar playing.

You’re out of luck if you don’t speak Spanish (no surtitles provided), but Guerrero threads a gorgeous bulería por soleá through her charismatic recitation with some furious footwork. A final seguiriya from the whole company dressed in black feels a little underwhelming after that, but it’s nonetheless an enjoyably eclectic evening.

For all the latest dance reviews, news and features, sign up to The Stage’s monthly dance newsletter