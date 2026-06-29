ao link
News
Reviews
Features
Opinion
Jobs
Tickets
Suppliers
Training
Events
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE
User Menu
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search

Archduke review

“Anchored by great performances”
ReviewsJun 29, 202610:31 by Tom WickerRoyal Court Theatre, London
Stanley Morgan, Marc Wootton and Christopher Walley in Archduke at the Royal Court Theatre, London. Photo: Helen Murray
Stanley Morgan, Marc Wootton and Christopher Walley in Archduke at the Royal Court Theatre, London. Photo: Helen Murray
Sharp staging of an absurdist exploration of radicalisation

THIS IS NOT A PAYWALL

Serious about theatre?
Join over 100,000 theatremakers who rely on The Stage for trusted news, reviews, and insight.

 

🔓 Sign in below or create a free account to read 5 free articles.

 

Want to support independent theatre journalism? For a limited time, you can subscribe for 99p and unlock:

 

🗞️ Unlimited access to award-winning theatre journalism

⭐ 1000+ reviews from across the UK

📧 Breaking news and daily newsletters

💡Insight and opinion from writers including Lyn Gardner & Amanda Parker

🎟️Discounts and early access to The Stage’s events

 

Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

More from this Author

More on this topic

More Reviews

Archduke review

Archduke review

Royal Court Theatre, London
Grindr the Opera! review

Grindr the Opera! review

Union Theatre, London
Stephanie Lake: Colossus review

Stephanie Lake: Colossus review

Southbank Centre, London
The Surge: An Ode to Sinéad O’Connor review

The Surge: An Ode to Sinéad O’Connor review

Aviva Studios, Manchester
Aspects of Love review

Aspects of Love review

Lyric Theatre, London
Macbeth review

Macbeth review

The Other Place, Stratford-upon-Avon
King Lear review

King Lear review

Wyndham's Theatre, London
Dracula review

Dracula review

Noël Coward Theatre, London

Recommended for you

Tom Wicker

Tom Wicker

Tom is a freelance writer who also reviews for Time Out and contributes to publications including The Telegraph, Gay Times and Exeunt

More from this author

Reviews

Jobs

Latest Issue

The Stage Magazine - July 2026

The Stage Magazine - July 2026

  • The Stage Interview Danielle de Niese - Her next act
  • The Long Read Inside the rise of country house opera
  • Tony Awards 2026 All the winners from Broadway's big night
  • My Favourite Play Sarah Connolly
READ IN FULL

More Reviews

Archduke review

Royal Court Theatre, London

Grindr the Opera! review

Union Theatre, London

Stephanie Lake: Colossus review

Southbank Centre, London

The Surge: An Ode to Sinéad O’Connor review

Aviva Studios, Manchester

Recommended for you

Your subscription helps ensure our journalism can continue

Invest in The Stage today with a subscription starting at just £7.99

SUBSCRIBE
The Stage
Subscribe

Subscribe

Start a subscription today from just £7.99 Subscribe

© Copyright The Stage Media Company Limited 2026

Facebook
Instagram
X
Linked In
Pinterest
YouTube