ao link
News
Reviews
Features
Opinion
Jobs
Tickets
Suppliers
Training
Events
My Account
Login
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE
User Menu
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search

Arcadia review

“Funny, melancholy and thought-provoking”
ReviewsJul 2, 202609:32 by Dave FargnoliThe Duke of York's Theatre, London
Isis Hainsworth in Arcadia at the Duke of York’s Theatre, London. Photo: Manuel Harlan
Isis Hainsworth in Arcadia at the Duke of York’s Theatre, London. Photo: Manuel Harlan
West End transfer of Carrie Cracknell’s poised, elegiac take on Stoppard’s mind-bending masterpiece remains fascinating, if stiffly reverential

THIS IS NOT A PAYWALL

Serious about theatre?
Join over 100,000 theatremakers who rely on The Stage for trusted news, reviews, and insight.

 

🔓 Sign in below or create a free account to read 5 free articles.

 

Want to support independent theatre journalism? For a limited time, you can subscribe today and unlock:

 

🗞️ Unlimited access to award-winning theatre journalism

⭐ 1000+ reviews from across the UK

📧 Breaking news and daily newsletters

💡Insight and opinion from writers including Lyn Gardner & Amanda Parker

🎟️Discounts and early access to The Stage’s events

 

Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

More from this Author

More on this topic

More Reviews

Arcadia review

Arcadia review

The Duke of York's Theatre, London
Wife to James Whelan review

Wife to James Whelan review

Jermyn Street Theatre, London
The Ladyboys of Bangkok: Full Moon review

The Ladyboys of Bangkok: Full Moon review

Sabai Pavilion, Shepherd’s Bush Green, London
A DoL House review

A DoL House review

Big House, London
Aspects of Love review

Aspects of Love review

Lyric Theatre, London
Macbeth review

Macbeth review

The Other Place, Stratford-upon-Avon
King Lear review

King Lear review

Wyndham's Theatre, London
Dracula review

Dracula review

Noël Coward Theatre, London

Recommended for you

Dave Fargnoli

Dave Fargnoli

Dave is a playwright and critic. He was the winner of The Stage's Critic Search 2015

More from this author

Reviews

Jobs

Latest Issue

The Stage Magazine - July 2026

The Stage Magazine - July 2026

  • The Stage Interview Danielle de Niese - Her next act
  • The Long Read Inside the rise of country house opera
  • Tony Awards 2026 All the winners from Broadway's big night
  • My Favourite Play Sarah Connolly
READ IN FULL

More Reviews

Arcadia review

The Duke of York's Theatre, London

Wife to James Whelan review

Jermyn Street Theatre, London

The Ladyboys of Bangkok: Full Moon review

Sabai Pavilion, Shepherd’s Bush Green, London

A DoL House review

Big House, London

Recommended for you

Your subscription helps ensure our journalism can continue

Invest in The Stage today with a subscription starting at just £7.99

SUBSCRIBE
The Stage
Subscribe

Subscribe

Start a subscription today from just £7.99 Subscribe

© Copyright The Stage Media Company Limited 2026

Facebook
Instagram
X
Linked In
Pinterest
YouTube