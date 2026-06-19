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Allegra review

“Maureen Lipman’s timing is spot on”
ReviewsJun 19, 202610:15 by Paul ValeTheatre Royal Windsor
Maureen Lipman wth John Middleton, Elizabeth Bower and Bailey Patrick in Allegra at Theatre Royal Windsor. Photo: Marc Brenner
Maureen Lipman wth John Middleton, Elizabeth Bower and Bailey Patrick in Allegra at Theatre Royal Windsor. Photo: Marc Brenner
Unchallenging light comedy offers a rose-tinted take on aging

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Paul Vale

Paul Vale

Paul has been writing for The Stage since 1998 as a critic and feature writer. He is also part of The Stage's Edinburgh Fringe review team.
@paulvale126

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