ao link
News
Reviews
Features
Opinion
Jobs
Tickets
Suppliers
Training
Events
My Account
Login
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE
User Menu
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search

A World Elsewhere review

“Fantastically engaging, monumentally daft”
ReviewsAug 3, 202611:29 by Oliver JonesSam Wanamaker Playhouse, London
Tanvi Virmani, Zachary Willis and Kerry Frampton in A World Elsewhere at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, London. Photo: Manuel Harlan
Tanvi Virmani, Zachary Willis and Kerry Frampton in A World Elsewhere at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, London. Photo: Manuel Harlan
Incoherency is no real barrier to your enjoyment of this deliriously funny tale set in a young Shakespeare fan’s imagination

THIS IS NOT A PAYWALL

Serious about theatre?
Join over 100,000 theatremakers who rely on The Stage for trusted news, reviews, and insight.

 

🔓 Sign in below or create a free account to read 5 free articles.

 

Want to support independent theatre journalism? For a limited time, you can subscribe today and unlock:

 

🗞️ Unlimited access to award-winning theatre journalism

⭐ 1000+ reviews from across the UK

📧 Breaking news and daily newsletters

💡Insight and opinion from writers including Lyn Gardner & Amanda Parker

🎟️Discounts and early access to The Stage’s events

 

Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

More from this Author

More on this topic

More Reviews

Aspects of Love review

Aspects of Love review

Lyric Theatre, London
Macbeth review

Macbeth review

The Other Place, Stratford-upon-Avon
King Lear review

King Lear review

Wyndham's Theatre, London
Dracula review

Dracula review

Noël Coward Theatre, London

Recommended for you

Oliver Jones

Oliver Jones

<p>Oliver Jones has worked as an actor, playwright, theatre-in-education practitioner, editor, journalist, theatre critic and art critic. He currently works full-time with young people with special educational needs</p>

More from this author

Reviews

Jobs

Latest Issue

The Stage Magazine - August 2026

The Stage Magazine - August 2026

<ul class="mag-blurb"><li><strong>The Stage Interview</strong> Alan Cumming - High land fling</li><li><strong>Edinburgh 2026</strong> Our critics' picks</li><li><strong>Special Report</strong> How the social media ban affects youth arts organisations</li><li><strong>My Favourite Play</strong> Mark Gatiss</li></ul>
READ IN FULL

More Reviews

Recommended for you

Your subscription helps ensure our journalism can continue

Invest in The Stage today with a subscription starting at just £7.99

SUBSCRIBE
Subscribe

Subscribe

Start a subscription today from just £7.99 Subscribe

© Copyright Playbook Media Trading Company Limited 2026. All rights reserved. 

Facebook
Instagram
X
Linked In
Pinterest
YouTube