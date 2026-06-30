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A Midsummer Night’s Dream review

“A Dream to remember”
ReviewsJun 30, 202609:52 by Holly O'MahonyRegent’s Park Open Air Theatre, London
Terique Jarrett and Mary Malone in A Midsummer Night's Dream at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, London. Photo: Marc Brenner
Terique Jarrett and Mary Malone in A Midsummer Night's Dream at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, London. Photo: Marc Brenner
Atri Banerjee’s production of the Shakespeare summer favourite is winningly vivid

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Holly O'Mahony

Holly O'Mahony

Culture journalist and theatre critic

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Holly O'Mahony

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Culture journalist and theatre critic

Holly is a culture journalist and theatre critic. She is an editor for Backstage Magazine and reviews theatre regularly for The Stage and London Theatre. She has also written for Exeunt, the Guardian, the i Paper, the Standard, Stylist, Vogue, and other outlets. 

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