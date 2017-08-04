You’ve Changed review at Northern Stage @ Summerhall – ‘bold and funny gender identity show’

Transgender performer Kate O’Donnell’s wise and witty one-woman show isn’t just about personal change. It asks important questions about the extent to which cultural expectations and conceptions of gender have transitioned. How far have we progressed beyond bigoted binaries and a prurient fixation with what's actually in a trans person’s pants?

O’Donnell makes playful and agile use of a 1930s theme to liken the unreconstructed attitudes of that era to the early noughties, when she transitioned – a process with which she received little support, even from a "pagan lesbian cousin". Dressed in a Fred Astaire-esque suit and tails, she does a grinning jazz hands caper to a recording of her pre-op psychiatric assessment ("stable and good-humoured"), gradually shedding her outfit and the trappings of gussied-up masculinity.

Mirrored moving panels cleverly disguise and reflect O’Donnell’s body, leading to a wonderful section in which a page of faintly ludicrous post-op FAQs about horse riding and aqua aerobics are read aloud by an audience member and answered by O’Donnell’s vagina, neatly framed in a little proscenium arch complete with red curtains. Beyond flesh and biology, what’s really revealed by the larky labia’s dialogue is how rigidly society imposes ideas of sexual identity and 'femaleness'.