Wondr review at Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh – ‘surprising, impressive debut play’

Wondr, the debut play by Poppy Burton-Morgan from Metta Theatre, begins in familiar territory. Faith (Simone James) tells us in spoken word verse how she became a ‘digilante’; she’s a blogger warrior with a million followers, and a black single mum who’s found the solidarity she lacks in real life online at @WondrWomanUK, because the world needs ‘more black female superheroes’.

But halfway through, the play makes a warp-speed gear change into the realms of psychological horror as Faith’s strangely precocious daughter Freya is kidnapped in broad daylight and there is a seismically unexpected plot twist. The story dives head first into a shadowy digital rabbit hole.

It’s a gut-wrenching rug-pull and cleverly brings into focus issues of authorship, race and identity - in this subtly metatheatrical turn, the right of the author (a white woman) to write a fictional black character’s experience is called into question. An initially utopian view of the internet as an amplifier for connection is complicated and problematised.

The play becomes rather baggy in its final act and could use some dramaturgical screw-tightening to keep the story legible, but it’s brimming with ideas and genre-mashing gusto. James, carrying this complex story on her own, gives a committed and emotionally corrosive performance.