What We Wished For review at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield – ‘joyous and inspiring’

The summer collaboration with Sheffield Peoples Theatre has become almost as much a staple of the Crucible Theatre’s year as its big Christmas musical. Last year’s production A Dream saw regular writer Chris Bush take Shakespearean characters and place them in a contemporary setting; in What We Wished For she performs a similar trick with characters from legend and fairytales.

Robin Hood and Maid Marian are a pair of sex-mad yoga enthusiasts, Sleeping Beauty is a narcoleptic ex-supermodel and the Three Bears are a trio of hairy, camp men.

The actual plot is a bit thin: mythical werewolves come to life and it’s up to schoolgirl Scarlett – a nod to Little Red Riding Hood – to keep a lid on the hysteria, but that hardly matters when everyone’s having a ball onstage.

As ever with Sheffield People’s Theatre, the standard of acting is outstanding. There may be a few too many songs, but Darragh O’Leary’s choreography, especially with the performers playing the wolves, is very evocative. Kevin Jenkins’ set, consisting of enormous books spread over the stage which open up to reveal pop-up props, is ingenious and director Emily Hutchison handles the 71-strong cast with such deftness that the production never feels too busy.

It’s a real joy to see a theatre so committed to strengthening its bonds with the local community. What We Wished For is genuinely inspiring – if you go down to the Crucible this weekend, you're sure of a nice surprise.