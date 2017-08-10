Wild Bore is an excellent, wayward interrogation and piss-take of theatre criticism – and theatre more generally – by comedians Zoe Coombs Marr, Ursula Martinez and Adrienne Truscott. That feelings of trepidation emerge when trying to navigate all the mock-meta layers of ire and irony – and write about it – are a sign of the show’s success.

It begins gloriously with the trio’s arses propped on a trestle table for a mock panel discussion. Spouting actual excerpts of real reviews, they’re a chin- (cheek-) stroking coterie talking out of the proverbial. Pencils or cigarettes drift ponderously to the relevant crack.

The performers and their talking tucchuses also accentuate the inherent vulnerability of an artist onstage, laid bare to the inevitable indifference, adulation or scorn of some apparent arbiter of good cultural taste. The trio send up hackneyed patterns of critical language and the sexist stupidity levelled at them in reviews past. It becomes uncomfortably hard to ignore that a critic’s job is as much to do with ego as treading the boards.

Employing rump masks, a recalcitrant maelstrom of sweetcorn and Nutella, plus more meta-mockery of art-speak from trans performer Krishna Istha, Wild Bore disrupts and dislodges the self-satisfied habits of cultural consumption.