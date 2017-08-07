The Whip Hand review at Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh – ‘tangled family drama’

Privilege looms large in Douglas Maxwell’s moral muddle of a play, The Whip Hand. Dougie announces, right in the middle of the 50th birthday party that’s being held for him by his ex-wife, Arlene, and her current husband, Lorenzo, that he has discovered his family is descended from a notoriously brutal Scottish slave owner. He’s set upon giving money to a reparation scheme, even though the only money he has to give was intended for his daughter’s university education.

This is the frame for a play about race, social inequality, Scotland’s role in the slave trade and the cushion of wealth. Arlene, and the smarmy, linen-shirted, craft beer-drinking Lorenzo live in a big house full of nice things and dress expensively, while Dougie and his mixed-race nephew, Aaron, live far more modestly.

While Maxwell crams a lot of ideas into his play, at times it feels like he’s created this domestic set-up purely as a conduit for his themes. It all feels contrived and improbable.

Tessa Walker’s production is a little baggy and hesitant in places, but she successfully generates tension as fissures start to appear in the family, all the things simmering beneath the surface seep out, and secrets are revealed. Everything builds, somewhat predictably, to the destruction of Natasha Jenkins’ suitably showy living room set and the inevitable moment of violence.

The cast lift things up a notch with Louise Ludgate revelling in the play’s funniest lines as Arlene, a woman who prides herself on speaking her mind, but can’t handle hard truths, and there’s a cracking performance from Michael Abubakar as Aaron, an outsider in his own family, underestimated and overlooked.