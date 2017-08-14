Whalebone review at The Cellar, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh – ‘dynamic, affecting physical theatre’

Whalebone is a spirited, sensitive meditation on female bodies and identity, on the personal infirmities and societal scrutiny of the physical self. It’s set in a tiny space furnished only with a projector, a box labelled ‘balloons’ and a bench. Three silent performers – two male, one female – line up earnestly in cream corsets with neat balletic feet.

When the voice of ‘Laura’ spills from the pages of a notebook and into the room, a wayward emotional energy emerges. We hear of childhood urges that resonate uncomfortably: the desire not to grow up, not to expand, even the yearning to strip flesh away from thighs with scissors.

The pathos is tempered with playfulness. The trio use delightful puppetry tricks to conjure up the diffident Laura with extended umbrellas for legs, later evoking Anna Nicole Smith’s sad silicone plight with balloons while the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy casts its ethereal aural spell.

A beige bra is manipulated into a talking vagina that speaks urgently of anatomical abnegation. There’s a wondrous, limpid stage picture in which the performers cast off their corsets, dangling them in the silvery gloom, where the undergarments’ boned physicality dissipates into the aqueous bloom and drift of jellyfish.