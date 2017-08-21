Wanna Dance With Somebody! review at Zoo Southside, Edinburgh – ‘likeable and engaging’

A bearded man in a blue suit is dancing blithely to Whitney Houston, but things take an awkward turn in Josh Lucas’ one-man show Wanna Dance With Somebody! Or, A Guide To Managing Social Anxiety Using Theoretical Physics. After a rendition of the Macarena, it becomes apparent that Josh isn’t as confident in his people skills as he is in his ability to pull shapes and strut around the dance floor.

Physics becomes a pathway through social anxiety, so he attaches variously sized and dyed lampshades to hanging light bulbs, likening the different planets of the solar system to members of his friendship group and family.

He draws parallels between planetary physics and social structures, the sense of belonging and groupings of stars, loneliness and an elliptical or steady orbit. It’s a lovely visual idea, but the mentions of mental health issues remain vague and could do with greater scrutiny to truly resonate beyond the idea of feeling a bit distant sometimes and dancing.

When Lucas takes a friend’s advice and interacts with new people – audience members – he isn’t all that tense and instead demonstrates a kind of stumbling, nebbishy charm that’s perhaps just a little over-egged. Still, Lucas is a natural performer with a likeable and engaging show.