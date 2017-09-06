Wait Until Dark review at Richmond Theatre, London – ‘an assured performance’

Frederick Knott’s play Wait Until Dark is probably best known for the 1967 movie adaptation staring Audrey Hepburn. Originating on Broadway, the play about a blind woman who becomes the target of three conmen, has been through several incarnations since then, with the action shifting from New York’s Greenwich Village to London Notting Hill, but this is the first time a production has ever cast a blind actor in the role of the protagonist Susy.

Karina Jones, an accomplished circus artist as well as a resourceful actor gives an assured performance in the physically demanding role. Susy refuses to be a victim, even when the odds are stacked against her and Jones’ performance amplifies this.

Knott's play may suffer from a little too much exposition and the villains are predictably bumbling but it contains an unexpected vein of humour throughout and Susy's love-hate relationship with the stroppy pre-teen Gloria, the girl in the upstairs apartment, as played by animated Shannon Rewcroft, is utterly absorbing.

Jack Ellis as Mike and Graeme Brookes as Crocker lack genuine menace and Susy is able to play cat and mouse with the pair of them until things get sticky. The real nasty piece of work is Tim Treloar's terrifying Roat, who wields a flick knife and plays the Beach Boys while he strangles his victims. Chris Wither's astute lighting design plays a hugely important part in the show as the theatre is plunged into darkness for the denouement but the violent ending lacks physical clarity.