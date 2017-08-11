Brash, daft, and occasionally, elusively euphoric, The Unmarried is a high energy monologue. It revolves around vivacious, vacuous Luna, a woman unable to choose between perpetual philandering and the socially constructed confines of monogamy.

The text, from Lauren Gauge, is effusive and effervescent, a rush of articulate oversharing full of rhythmless rhymes, which land beautifully about as often as they fall flat. As the show’s narrator, Gauge rattles out her text in a breathy, exhilarated rush accompanied by a medley of dance anthems, some blasted at bone-rattling volume, others performed live by her two backing singers.

Georgia Bliss takes some time to warm up, but demonstrates a good range when she does. Her plaintive, delicate version of N-Trance’s ‘Set You Free’ is one of the show’s most affecting moments. Meanwhile, Haydn-Sky Bauzon’s beatboxing is accomplished but underused, and often drowned out when it is.

Director Niall Phillips handles the heightened mood with confidence and flair, maintaining a breakneck pace but ensuring moments of emotional significance have breathing space. His performers remain in constant motion – a collision of mime and choreographed krumping which keeps the show visually interesting without relying on set or props beyond an endless supply of shots.