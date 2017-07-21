Concluding the Guildford Shakespeare Company’s 12th summer season of outdoor performances, The Two Gentlemen of Verona is an unfussy, unpretentious crowd pleaser.

Director Charlotte Conquest fills her production with energy and humour, demonstrating a light, confident touch which makes the comedy buoyant and smooths the play’s rougher edges. Surrounding the stage with movement, her performers roam the grounds, glimpsed through the trees as they stride purposefully about.

Playing the material for laughs, the lively ensemble nevertheless take time to develop their characters, with every line eliciting clear, readable reactions. Jack Whitam’s Proteus is a laddish layabout harbouring a believably distorted sense of entitlement. While he is being casually forgiven in the play’s final scene, Meghan Tyler’s Julia goes through a wrenching, wordless grieving process which serves as a discomforting counterpoint to the jolly mood. Meanwhile, company co-founder Matt Pinches gives a fine turn as archetypal daft servant Launce, even as his scenes are inevitably stolen by his friendly Labrador companion.

Changes are marked with short songs by Ailsa Joy’s charismatic jazz singer Silvia. She has a strong and melodious voice, which is only occasionally drowned out by the peppy rockabilly soundtrack that blasts from an overburdened sound system.

Designer Neil Irish gives the production an appealing 1950s styling, from the bubblegum pink tablecloths of Verona’s diners, to the glitzy nightclubs of Milan. Though the updated period is purely cosmetic here, adding nothing to the text, the pleasant aesthetic is an ideal match for this bright and breezy summer show.