Close

Two for the Seesaw review at Piccadilly Theatre, London – ‘enjoyable, but flimsy’

Kirill Safonov and Chulpan Khamatova in Two for the Seesaw at Piccadilly Theatre, London
Kirill Safonov and Chulpan Khamatova in Two for the Seesaw at Piccadilly Theatre, London
by -

Two for the Seesaw’s history with Russia’s Sovremennik Theatre is richer than the play itself.

Translated from writer William Gibson’s 1959 Broadway debut, it was a rare example of an American drama crossing Cold War lines when the company premiered it in 1962.

Galina Volchek, Sovremennik’s artistic director for a whopping 47 years, made her directorial debut with the original Russian production.

Lawyer Jerry Ryan is hiding away in New York after fleeing a broken marriage in Nebraska, when he meets wannabe dancer Gittel Mosca at a party. Tentative romance turns into a tempestuous relationship, as they lick their wounds and try to move on.

Volchek’s production – the second in the company’s mini West End season – amplifies the mirroring and contrasting of the play as Ryan and Mosca communicate across their adjacent apartments.

Damir Ismagilov’s lighting design reflects their differing personalities and changing moods. A tangle of metal pipes encircles them on Pavel Kaplevich’s set.

The pair are played by two of Russia’s biggest stars. Chulpan Khamatova makes the greatest impression as Mosca. She brings a volatile edge to her character’s initial manic pixie dream girl kookiness, a resentfulness to her need for Kirill Safonov’s emotionally flailing Ryan.

It’s a welcome shade of grey in a thinly stretched play. There’s an over-written quality to Gibson’s two-hander that feels dated now. At three hours long, it’s an enjoyable but flimsy frame for a tale of two broken people sticking themselves back together again.

Verdict
Sovremennik Theatre’s entertaining if thinly-stretched revival
© Copyright The Stage Media Company Limited 2017
^