Twilight Song review at the Park Theatre, London – ‘amusing but clunky’

Best known for his wittily elegiac My Night With Reg, Kevin Elyot completed Twilight Song before he died in 2014, which now premieres belatedly at London’s Park Theatre. The piece incisively explores intergenerational parallels without quite fizzing into full-bodied life.

In the innuendo-laden opening scene, shy 50-something Barry (Paul Higgins) flirts awkwardly with Adam Garcia’s cocky estate agent Skinner, who sizes up the joint while talking about the other activities he engages in to make ends meet. Peppered with laughs, the mood turns as Barry reflects wistfully on his “wasted life”, trundling through retirement as his elderly mother’s companion.

The narrative shifts back to the 1960s before the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality. Isabella, Barry’s gin-swigging mother – played by Call the Midwife’s Bryony Hannah – has settled for a humdrum marriage with staid anaesthetist Basil, also played by Higgins. While they prepare to go out for dinner with kindly Uncle Charlie (a delightfully nuanced performance from Hugh Ross) and his one-time lover and now family man, Harry (Philip Bretherton), a series of dashed ambitions and illicit liaisons is revealed.

Dominated by the French windows through which many characters stare longingly, James Cotterill’s handsome set is subtly altered to match the period: from gramophone to Dansette to digital music player. But rather than adding to the dramatic tension, the protracted scene changes make the play feel longer than its 75 minutes, compounded by the hesitant delivery of some dialogue.

Ultimately, this is Isabella’s story: when we rejoin her in the present day, she is racked by loss, berating Barry for his lack of balls as the sun sets on a lifetime of disappointments. Though very funny in parts, Elyot’s swansong proves desperately bittersweet – a paean to dissatisfaction.