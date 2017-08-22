Trygve Wakenshaw and Barnie Duncan: Different Party review at Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh – ‘touches of genius’

Kiwi physical comedians Trygve Wakenshaw and Barnie Duncan welcome you to Rucks's World of Leather Interiors ("Imagine a room made of skin"), a humdrum sales office staffed by two goofy businessmen in ill-fitting suits, Grareth Krubb (the impossibly gangly Wakenshaw) and Dennis Chang (the shorter, stockier Duncan).

It's a typically hectic day in the office. The briefcases behave like dogs, the chairs have gone missing, the sales reports are all jumbled up, and the phone won't stop ringing. With sparse dialogue, Wakenshaw and Duncan fill their little world with silent, physically expressive absurdity.

At times, the slapstick comedy wears thin. By the time Wakenshaw has cracked his head on a large suspended clock for the third time and staggered cross-eyed around the stage, the gag has been ground into the dust. Likewise when Duncan struggles to sit on a stool for a teeth-grindingly long two minutes.

But touches of genius are sprinkled throughout. Wakenshaw and Duncan excel in pinpointing little tics of office life – a turn of phrase, a subtle gesture, a micro-expression – and dialling them up to 11. It's in these little, astutely observed, expertly exaggerated things that the two of them prove their class.