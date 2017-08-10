You've got to feel for David William Bryan's liver. He's doing 25 performances of Sascha Moore's Trashed this August, and he's getting half-cut on cans of pissy cider in every single one. It's necessary, apparently, to lend Moore's gutsy, galling one-man play the requisite grit.

Bryan is Keith "Goody" Goodman, a bin-man bereft of his young daughter and struggling to cope with the trauma. Moore, framing Keith's story as a conjoined series of rambling, reminiscent, rage-filled, booze-fuelled tirades, meditates on contemporary masculinity, on depression and on grief as she charts his descent into alcoholism and the collapse of his marriage.

It's a bold, boundary-breaking performance from Bryan, brimming with bitterness and bile. He leers aggressively at the audience, spitefully spews a class-conscious hatred, and sinks tinnies with pugnacious impunity.

But even he can't paper over the cracks in Moore's script. For all of Trashed's vitriolic vitality, it is tonally confused – too dark to laugh at, but too funny to be truly affecting. Its plot veers dramatically off-piste towards the end, turning its back on psychological and socio-political comment and making an unwise, unconvincing stab at soap-opera sensationalism. Not even Bryan's stomach could take such a volatile cocktail.