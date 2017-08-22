Tobacco review at Assembly George Square, Edinburgh – ‘strongly physical, clowning performance’

Andrew Buckland gives new life and an extra level of comedy to William Harding's adaptation of Chekhov's On the Harmful Effects of Tobacco, with a strongly physical, clowning performance as Ivan, the put-upon husband forced to lecture against tobacco despite smoking himself.

With white nose and hangdog expression, Buckland is every inch the tragic clown, climbing to the stage from out of the audience, shambling and bumbling his away around, dropping his papers and developing a nervous tic in his eye.

There is powerful physicality here, as he accidentally climbs onto a tree trunk-like podium - which will later fall over and turn into a canoe.

Harding's script draws on Lear, Kafka and Breton, among others, to add to Chekhov's monologue. As Ivan's domineering wife draws into focus in the script, so Toni Morkel looms through an upstage scrim.

Harding adds a sensuality to the relationship, partly using Lear's The Owl and the Pussycat as Ivan's imagination goes off into the wilds of his youth.

But the real depths here lie in the suppressed lust that is expressed through Buckland's performance which Sylvaine Strike directs with a single-minded attention to detail. Everything here serves the words, from the two performances, to Buckland's impeccable English accent to Chen Nakar's clever design. A treat.