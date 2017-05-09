Jonathan Larson’s Rent is one of the defining musicals of the 1990s. The composer famously died on the eve of its Off-Broadway preview in 1996, aged just 35 – who knows what else he might have achieved had he lived longer.

Tick, Tick... Boom! was originally written as a solo autobiographical musical that he performed himself, and revised after his death. It portrays his years of struggle as a young writer and stands as a very bittersweet coda to the triumph he never actually lived to see.

It’s an anxious, brooding, navel-gazing show, given an elegiac sense of reflectiveness in Bronagh Lagan's intimate and haunting new production.

Intimately staged with the audience on three sides, Lagan’s production establishes a powerful sense of engagement. Chris Jenkins plays the composer with a delicate sense of prevaricating neediness; he often breaks the fourth wall to make direct eye contact with audience members.

As in Rent, the songs frequently act as confrontational interior monologues, but they also soar and shimmer, with a vibrant demonstration of exactly what Larson was seeking to achieve: to bring rock music back into the musical theatre vocabulary. That's exactly what the driving musical accompaniment of Gareth Bretherton's four-piece band thrillingly captures.

Jenkins is matched in vocal strength and rock attack by Jordan Shaw as his creamy-voiced best friend Michael. It is a performance that is both sensitive and sympathetic. Gillian Saker animates the role of the girlfriend with confident ease.

Larson’s special talent is memorialised in a production that makes him come alive again.