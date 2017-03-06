Thrive review at Old Market Theatre, Brighton – ‘humorous and energetic’

Theatre has always embraced trauma. Less familiar to the stage is the subject of post-traumatic growth. Through their work with young people, Zest Theatre have seen the reality of rising mental health issues among young people, and often meet teens whose difficult life experience has left them feeling worthless. Zest wanted to capture the potential they encounter in their outreach work and create a story of hope in adversity.

The result is Thrive, a humorous and energetic but ultimately rather gentle piece following three young people in the aftermath of tragedy. Developed in consultation with a psychologist and 40 young people, the immersive 360 degree production involves the young audience as fellow schoolmates. Feet shift self-consciously as the pulsing music cuts to a police report, and we learn that 16-year-old James has fallen to his death while fetching a football.

The devised script emphasises that we all react to trauma in different ways. Ashleigh throws a house party. Raph draws up a bucket list. Ollie hides in his bedroom, obsessively replaying the last voice message from James.

The symbolism is a bit entry level: an unfinished Rubik’s cube, an aloe vera plant in need of soil, exposed light bulbs that are cradled during speeches or left to swing wildly. But the young cast have genuine spark, and the set of interlinking stepladders suggests the messiness and potential, the unpredictable highs and lows, of these young lives.

Like Alice Sebold’s The Lovely Bones, Thrive becomes a piece about the connections that grow around traumatic absence.