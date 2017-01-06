Phil Willmott's annual residency at the Union Theatre usually sees the director accessing the work of classic playwrights with productions that hope to speak to a modern audience.

Last year, his production of Brecht's Fear and Misery of the Third Reich tapped into the unsettling changes to our own political landscape. His take on Chekhov's Three Sisters picks up upon similar themes as the leisured classes struggle to find purpose amid social upheaval.

It helps that Willmott uses a version of the play by Tracy Letts, who details the sturm und drang of the Prozorova family with all the zeal of his Pulitzer-winning August: Osage County. Both production and script strip away the expected trappings of this 20th century classic and use the extended family as a metaphor for the country at large.

By and large this works well, although the staging in the second half becomes convoluted, despite using every entrance available to the Union in the round. The extremely noisy snow machine and billows of smoke also seem an unnecessary nod to a realism that is otherwise avoided.

This is an otherwise solid production though, featuring some finely nuanced performances, particularly from Benjamin Chandler as Andrey and Francesca Burgoyne as Natasha, whose climb from nervous spinster to vicious matriarch is a guilty pleasure amid the general despair.

Celine Abrahams as Olga, Ivy Corbin and Masha and Molly Crookes as Irina establish a genuine bond as the three sisters, although occasionally some of Masha's more intimate exchanges are lost to poor diction and low volume.