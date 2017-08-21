Third Wheel review at Gilded Balloon Teviot, Edinburgh – ‘lively yet touching comedy’

Established in 2013 Deadpan are regulars at the Edinburgh Fringe and Third Wheel is a musical told through a mix of song, physical theatre, comedy and video.

Following the funeral of their best friend Dylan, Polly and Eve are forced to take a road trip with his ashes contained in a Wizard of Oz lunchbox. The thing is, Polly and Eve could have been an item but fate got in the way and now they loathe each other. The road trip is Dylan's idea to bring the two of them back together.

Third Wheel is an ambitious piece that's both hugely funny and desperately poignant. Authors Jude Mack and Eliot Salt explore the delicate emotions of grief and love with a healthy irreverence.

Joseph Ruddleston's musical interludes, mostly sung by Harry Trevaldwyn as Dylan, offer a gentle relief to the breakneck comedy but through the wealth of vagina gags, there is a beautiful story here about missed opportunities and making amends.

With Mack as Eve and Salt as Polly, familiarity with the material may explain the frenzied delivery at the opening but when the piece settles down, this quirky yet multi-talented ensemble combine to create a genuinely moving piece of musical theatre.