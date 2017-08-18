The Musical in my Mind is less a musical and more a lyrical piece of stand-up comedy with a hip-hop sound track. It is, however, fast and very funny as performer Rob Broderick proves his worth as an improvisational rapper.

Supported by a recorded soundtrack and witty animation to help with the rap-alongs, Broderick uses his audience to make the suggestions that shape the soundtrack of the show.

It's quick-fire rhyming, and funny at that, with Broderick barely missing a beat and often thinking three or four lines ahead for particularly good rhymes. There are even running gags, where the artist returns to incorporate audience members he had pulled up on stage earlier.

Songs such as Moderately Successful and Eat Your Feelings are responses to success and disappointment, whereas millennial attitudes to love are touched upon with the hilarious refrain I Sent You A Dick Pic.

To add to the comedy value, Broderick happily highlights the disparity between rap culture and his growing up in suburban Dublin. Normally seen with musician and vocalist Sam Wilson as part of Abandoman, this is Broderick's first headline show as a solo artist and it's packed full of laughs.

His easy, excitable banter camouflages a quick-thinking artist constantly aiming for the next rhyme.