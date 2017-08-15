The Man on the Moor review at Underbelly Cowgate, Edinburgh – ‘intriguing show about missing persons’

On December 12, 2015, an unidentified man was found dead on Saddleworth Moor, apparently having committed suicide with strychnine. In this solo show, writer and performer Max Dickins uses the mystery surrounding this unexplained corpse to examine the wider issue of missing persons, the effect disappearances have on those left behind, and ultimately the concept of character itself.

Dickins plays a genial young man whose own dad vanished 20 years ago. The crippling uncertainty as to his father's fate and the explanation for his absence has dogged Dickins' life ever since. And so, when the man on the moor is discovered, Dickins becomes convinced it is his long-lost parent.

Weaving together fact and fiction with Shon Dale-Jones-style dexterity, Dickins crafts a show that's part murder mystery, part psychological study and part social commentary. At times, he struggles to marry all three into a cohesive, comfortable tone – don't expect a satisfying conclusion to this riddle – and although he's a confident, casual onstage presence, he's far from a charismatic one.

But this is a show that feels significant nonetheless, that intrigues the audience, then intelligently explores a topic full of contradictions and ambiguity, and that does so with humour and humanity.