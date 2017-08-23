Testosterone review at Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh – ‘winningly playful but lightweight’

Transgender stories have featured high on the agenda at this Edinburgh Fringe.

At Pleasance Courtyard, trans theatremaker Kit Redstone and physical theatre company Rhum and Clay add their voice into the conversation with Testosterone, an expressive and eclectic, but disappointingly insubstantial exploration of Redstone's own journey into a masculine world. His second adolescence, as he puts it.

Testosterone attempts to use a small story – Redstone's first venture into male changing rooms at the age of 33 – as a frame for much wider questions about what it means to be a man, and a transgender man, in contemporary society.

Marshalled by Redstone, a dazzling variety of skits, scenes and dance routines explode out from Alberta Jones' locker room set, from Tennessee Williams extracts, to Wild West Mexican standoffs, to reworked pop ballads belted out by drag queen divas.

But although director Julian Spooner's production covers a lot of ground, and does so with a chaotic jubilance, it never really digs deep into the thorny issues it promises to, skirting around them instead with a song and a smile.

Redstone is a charming, chirpy host, and his supporting cast gyrate around him with gusto. But they struggle mask the structureless superficiality of this joyful jumble of a show.