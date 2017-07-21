It’s been 15 years since Tanguera – the world’s first ‘tango musical’ – strutted its way onto the Buenos Aires stage, bound for international success.

Though all the performers in its current incarnation are undoubtedly impressive, the show itself feels tired and a little tawdry.

Tanguera is the tale of a young Frenchwoman, Giselle, who arrives in Argentina in the early 1900s. No sooner has she fallen in love with brawny dockworker Lorenzo than she’s whisked off by a venal madam and a cigar-toting, knife-wielding gang of pimps in trilby hats.

What follows is a mixture of sex trafficking and show tango, interspersed with a few Broadway-lite numbers belted out by singer Marianella. There’s an interesting number that displays tango’s slum origins as a social dance influenced by various immigrant populations, set against a backdrop of corrugated iron housing and steaming laundry. But after that we’re treated to revelry in a red-lit bordello: there is much flashing of bums and spangly gussets.

While traditional tango is dubious in terms of 21st century gender dynamics, it should still be possible to appreciate the erotic agency – and urgency – of both partners. But though Tanguera’s dancers offer fancy footwork, they lack some crucial pheromone fizz, despite the atmospheric efforts of the accompanying musicians providing searing strings, tinkling keys and the melancholic pulse of bandoneon.

Only during the extended curtain call encore do the dancers seem to loosen up and really let rip, unburdened by the weight of narrative.