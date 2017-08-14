Suspicious Minds review at Pleasance Dome, Edinburgh – ‘high-concept romcom’

This staged radio play by Tom Fowler is a high-concept romcom of the wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey variety - a successor to Groundhog Day or About Time.

Mark and Fran (Tom Wright and Zoe Lambrakis) go to a couples’ retreat run by a popular time-travel holiday company in a last-ditch attempt to save their relationship. Start in Caesar’s Rome, hop over to Regency England, have a drink on the Titanic and end up on the ultimate date: an actual Elvis gig.

Despite the wacky premise, it’s pretty conventional at heart. It hits all the beats you expect it to: comedy characters pepper the first half, Mark uses his time-travel wristband to revisit the moment he and Fran met, and the two are brought closer together by a close shave on the Titanic. The writing is undeniably skilful, but held back by obedience to its own formula.

Nonetheless, there’s much to be enjoyed in the inventive staging where the time-hopping action is conjured with live foley effects (a Roman decapitation is all-too convincingly executed with a cabbage and a kitchen knife). Andrew Turner and Abby Cassidy, doubling as foley artists and voice actors, have buckets of fun and put in pitch-perfect comic performances as a host of secondary characters.