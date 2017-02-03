Described as a love letter to Raymond Chandler, Strange the Road is a moody, misanthropic piece of pulp fiction from writer and director Lil Warren. A sense of imminent violence infuses the show, which tells a grim, familiar story of a small time gangster’s possessive infatuation with his boss’ girlfriend.

Patrick Koupland dominates the space as hulking, volatile gang leader Malloy, while Joey Ellis rattles out hard boiled dialogue at machine gun speed as unreliable narrator and tall-story teller Frenchie. Trying to survive their attentions is Verda, played with numb, fatalistic detachment by Andromeda Godfrey. In a bitter monologue, she describes the suffocating misery which keeps people from seeing beauty in the world – but the world of the play is unstintingly bleak.

Warren’s hectic direction traps Verda at the centre of things, constantly surrounded by circling, predatory men who grope, leer, and lick their lips at her grotesquely. Strong physical work sees the cast breaking into boisterous swing dances and, at one point, mimicking the jerky, exaggerated movements of a silent film.

While the heightened, noir-inspired tone can excuse a certain lack of subtlety, the production too often feels like pastiche. Rather than the stark chiaroscuro the genre is known for, the performance is lit with an assortment of flickering lights and coloured washes. Frenchie receives his inevitable beating bathed in a garish red glow, while up-tempo jazz drowns out his screams. Burdened with a muddled plot and boilerplate characters, the show soon squanders its edgy potential.