A Strange New Space review at Summerhall, Edinburgh – ‘disappointing, low-fi children’s show’

Tessa Bide's A Strange New Space attempts to collide an exciting story of intrepid inter-galactic exploration with the grim realities of the refugee crisis, then package it all up in a non-verbal, family-friendly show. Conceptually, it's a bold and commendable idea. Practically, though, it just doesn't work.

Incorporating puppetry and mime, Bide's show reaches for a makeshift magic that never really materialises. She attempts to spark imaginations with cardboard boxes and rucksacks, to construct wondrous worlds from plastic bottles and flashing bike lights.

She's only moderately successful, though, too frequently resorting to simple child-play with household objects and making splurting, spluttering noises. It's only when Matt Huxley's pulsating, ethereal score swells and Joe Stathers' lighting darkens that hints of wonder emerge.

The real problem, though, is that the show's allegorical narrative is really quite tricky to get a handle on. There's a schoolgirl, and an encounter with an alien, a journey across unknown planetary terrain, and a frustrating encounter at some kind of checkpoint.

Beyond those disparate montages, however, there's acres of uncharted territory, where the adults in the room don't really know what's happening, let alone the kids. Attentions begin to stray. Tears begin to form. Exits become enticing.