The Star Seekers review at Pleasance Dome, Edinburgh – ‘finely tuned sense of fun’

The Wardrobe Ensemble was always meant to make family shows. Playing in parallel with Education Education Education, The Star Seekers has the same finely tuned sense of fun that makes its shows for adults so purely enjoyable.

A classic space-romp in which three first-time astronauts must travel beyond the solar system in order to collect orbs to power a fusion drive, the show cannily appeals to a child’s wide-eyed wonder and hunger for exploration and discovery.

In this regard the show really comes alive in its interactive elements, of which there are plenty. Children make suggestions for what to bring on a space journey, what planets might be made of, what sounds the aliens ought to make. They play a part in shaping the story, and the cast respond to these suggestions with quick ingenuity (Ben Vardy deserves special mention for spontaneously finding a rhyming song lyric for ‘sparkle’).

The show I saw took a hilariously conceptual turn as one child suggested that a planet be made of ‘nothing’, prompting Jesse Meadows’s cheese-based alien to suffer from an existential crisis. It’s a good example of how the show works (and plays) with its audience. It’s silly, sparkling stuff.