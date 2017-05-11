Soho pays tribute to the once notorious London neighbourhood with a technically impressive but thoroughly conventional circus and dance extravaganza.

Like so many of the identikit coffee shops that now colonise Soho’s streets, Stufish’s show is a rather bland product, attractively packaged. This is trade show theatre: thinking is not encouraged and cliches abound.

Projected video footage roams through the West End, lingering over the more famously bohemian joints like Bar Italia, while drum and bass, jazz, Donovan and disco blare over the sound system.

This is no elegy for the salty, secretive Soho that’s gradually being lost to luxury apartment blocks, tapas bars and fashionable law firms. Instead, it presents a one-dimensional version of Soho’s lurid glamour, rendered through vignettes (a photographer taking saucy photos; a woman in her underwear posing as a mannequin) and circus feats.

The latter lend the show some frisson of excitement. There’s a dizzying aerial hoop sequence and a lovely and languid trapeze duet. A drag queen negotiating the aerial silks with elan while shod in towering silver heels.

These performances are accomplished; but show as a whole feels trite, even slightly cynical. Socio-economic issues are served up as glib entertainment: a Big Issue vendor does a merry dance, a dandyish chap in a penthouse observes a bunch of rowdy onesie-clad folk in a cramped council flat and a pimp punches a prostitute before it all culminates in a cheesy dance routine.