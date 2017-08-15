The Soft Subject (A Love Story) review at Assembly Hall, Edinburgh – ‘cathartic one-man show’

It takes a while to work out where Chris Woodley’s new play The Soft Subject is going. It’s unapologetically autobiographical and for the most part details a happy family life culminating in an equally idyllic partnership with everything short of the picket fence and labrador. All Chris has ever wanted was a happy ending, but when the foundation of that happiness collapses, he very nearly crumbles with it.

Woodley’s career as a drama teacher – considered erroneously as a soft subject among his colleagues – forms the basis for this cathartic one-man show, which unfolds as a step-by-step lesson breakdown. It’s a clever device that allows Woodley to relate an immensely personal journey with a level of detachment that is both entertaining and heartbreaking in equal measure.

Beyond the value of family ties, the message here is about self-worth and understanding the huge responsibility of letting go. Woodley’s easy stage presence and amiable delivery adds warmth to the story and he paints the characters in his life in vivid colours. It would be easy to assign The Soft Subject as an indulgence, with theatre as a form of therapy, but Woodley’s message is universal and explores theatre’s ability to open minds and heal wounds.