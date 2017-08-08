Close
The Shape of the Pain review at Summerhall, Edinburgh – ‘skillful but sombre’

Hannah McPake in The Shape of Pain at Summerhall, Edinburgh
How can you articulate the physical experience of pain when it seems beyond the reach of language? How can someone express the felt quality of a bodily affliction that has no apparent cause? The Shape of the Pain, written by Chris Thorpe, is a technically deft but slightly arid one-woman show based on director Rachel Bagshaw’s experience of living with complex regional pain syndrome – chronic pain that persists long after a minor injury.

Hannah McPake performs, a wide-eyed and emphatic presence, dressed simply in black, alone in an unadorned space framed by a curving set of dark grey panels. Everything McPake says is projected on to the screens and Thorpe’s language sometimes achieves a poetically resonant power. Sections of neuroscientific explanation prove interesting, but overall there’s a crucial failure of emotional connection or theatrical alchemy.

The more effective – and affecting – sensory exploration of pain is done with light and sound. Joshua Pharo blots the space with a subtle, sickly green that morphs into patches of jaundiced yellow or the deep crimson of a bruised plum. Sound abides like the pain; piercing notes are overwhelmingly and uncomfortably present, while low drones, dull thuds and amorphous hums nag for attention.

Verdict
Skillful, sombre show about living with chronic pain makes clever use of light and sound
