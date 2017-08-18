Scribble, as the title suggests, is a self-consciously writerly work. It’s an attempt to dramatise the author’s intrusive thoughts – specifically the fear of being a paedophile – in a meta-dramatic and improvisatory way. Unfortunately, the laudable aim of widening discussion about this aspect of OCD feels obfuscated by stilted and irritating devices.

Sight-reading is part of the process. An actor who knows nothing about the play steps onstage, sits at a desk, opens an envelope and reads instructions from the director aloud. Then she’s silent, following the script.

Another actor steps from behind the curtain. He isn’t really an actor, he declares. He’s Ross, an apparently unassuming PhD student in cosmology who talks in a rather twee fashion about gravity, anxiety and bran flakes.

Ross mentions a girlfriend, Fiona, who’s teaching in China for a year. He reiterates that they’re still a couple and that he loves her. These compulsive verbalisations soon stray into darker territory and the sight-reading actor voices disgusted, violent threats.

Soon the actors step out of character again to eat bowls of symbolically-loaded bran flakes – the cereal is Ross’ safe habit in a world of unending doubt. Unfortunately, it registers as affectedly awkward rather than genuinely insightful.