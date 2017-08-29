Choreographer Sara Juli’s one-woman show about urinary incontinence and the burdens of motherhood – both bodily and psychological – flows with an absorbing comic ease that segues into moments of pathos. It’s part dance show, part stand-up routine, part biology lesson.

From the outset, Juli – dressed in a 1950s-style frock and variety of frilly aprons – sets the audience straight about the link between her stressed vagina, brain and leaky bladder, inviting us to partake in kegel exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor.

It’s a remarkable (even slightly touching) thing to be sat in a room of strangers all of whom may – or may not – be trying to tighten their anuses and clench their urethras in tandem. Juli remarks wryly that men know when they kegel correctly because the penis raises slightly in reaction, a sign of obvious approbation that’s symptomatic of wider gender injustice. A wonderfully magnetic performer, she plays on her maternal status with humorous elan – audience members receive a soothing bosom rock or have bit of schmutz wiped from their cheek.

Yet when the chirpy iterations of oatmeal morph into a plaintive “hold me” or the simple assertion, “me”, there emerges a real sense of sadness from beneath the shtick.