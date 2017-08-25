Sad Little Man review at Paradise in the Vault, Edinburgh – ‘devastating meditation on grief’

Pub Corner Poets' first show, Angry, divided audiences. It won author Josh Overton the Sunday Times Playwriting Award at the National Student Drama Festival, but plenty thought its anarchic, offensive energy deserved condemnation rather than recognition.

Its new show, Sad Little Man, written by Overton as an act of personal catharsis, isn't as overtly provocative, but it still burns with a palpable rawness, a deep-seated, inexorable grief that utterly shatters its audience.

It is, essentially, one man's disjointed thoughts about a fiery relationship that ended with tragic abruptness. A stand-up tragedy show. Performer Oliver Strong skips from poetry to prose to physical theatre throughout, as Danielle Harris – almost entirely wordless – migrates softly around the minimal set behind him. Passion and pain scream out from the stage.

It's a ragged, messy piece, but to criticise it for incoherence and a lack of structure is to miss the point entirely. The inability to articulate feelings, the fluidity of form and the relentless, rabbit-hole rambling are all part of an inconsolable, overwhelming, all-encompassing anguish.

Overton, Strong, Harris and director Tyler Mortimer have forged an extraordinary work. Problematic, perhaps, but extraordinary nonetheless. Edgy and alive, tragic and true. And totally devastating.