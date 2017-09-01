Desmond O'Connor's musical Royal Vauxhall has been knocking around for a while now, including a run at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

This current tour, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, features a fresh cast including O'Connor himself in the role of Freddie Mercury, Joe Morrow as the irrepressible Kenny Everett and Carrie Marx as a restless Princess of Wales.

The revised script focuses more keenly on the issues pressing on each of the characters, who share a common battle with the demon of celebrity.

A few concessions have been made with the sound and while a recorded soundtrack is practical, it rarely does justice to O'Connor's thoughtfully constructed score. Marx steps into Diana's kitten heels with style, building to the triumphant Don't Try to Fuck with Diana with a genuine fervour. Morrow, too, captures something of the closeted Everett, while O'Connor brings a quiet complexity to Mercury, who has just been diagnosed with HIV and is unsure how to proceed.

It helps a great deal that part of this tour actually plays the Royal Vauxhall Tavern itself, the enigmatic gay bar where rumour has it, Mercury and Everett took the bored Diana one evening in disguise.

One of the joys of O'Connor's script is his depiction of the RVT as virtually a character in its own right, one who has witnessed gay life long before decriminalisation in 1957. The production fits cosily onto the RVT stage and director Zoie Kennedy makes fantastic use of the space, spilling out into the auditoriums and mixing very easily with the locals.