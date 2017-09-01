The Royal review at Royal Court, Liverpool – ‘a rip-roaring comedy’

It’s not surprising that when Lindzi Germain was challenged to write her own show by producer Kevin Fearon – after berating him for a lack of good roles for women – it would be a comedy. The Royal Court has always excelled in this area.

In fact The Royal, a rip-roaring ribald yarn-meets-disaster epic, turns out to be one of the funniest – and rudest – shows staged at the theatre in recent years. Hence it’s return after last year’s premiere.

Set in a ward at the soon-to-be-demolished old Royal Liverpool Hospital, Germain and fellow writer Angela Simms have crafted a very enjoyable vehicle with three central female characters playing to the actors’ comedy strengths.

Germain is the hospital tea lady with a big mouth and big heart, and Simms a sweetly dim nurse, while Lynn Francis deadpans beautifully as a mortician with a lack of social skills.

In contrast, the menfolk are either hapless (Alan Stocks) or objectified eye candy (Danny O’Brien, who plays the stereotype with a wink and a knowing swagger).

The design and technical team have created a hugely ambitious canvas on which the story builds momentum – complete with fire, explosions, wrecking ball, helicopter and lots and lots of bodily fluids.

It’s tightly written, and under Cal McCrystal’s direction, it’s also tightly played, with impressive comic timing, both verbal and visual.

There are some poignant moments but these are swiftly punctured – and The Royal is surely the only show where corpsing is an active part of the plot.