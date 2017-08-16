The final opening of Theatre by the Lake’s summer season is something of a coup: a new play from Laura Eason, writer/producer of House of Cards and author of Sex With Strangers, one of the most-produced plays in the USA in recent years.

There’s a simple premise (two adult children arrive at their parents’ home to help them downsize) with a philosophical twist. The father, a former NASA scientist, has spent the past 30 years researching ESP and psychokinesis; his daughter is a Unitarian minister. Whether life is about finding answers, asking questions, or (in the father’s words) just “doing your best to be really in it”, is the play’s theme.

The design connects the domestic with the cosmic, with Johanna Town’s lighting dominated by planets and stars projected onto screens hovering over, and at one end of, Bronia Houseman’s traverse set, and Ed Lewis’s music incorporating satellite bleep-motifs.

Notwithstanding the design’s ambitions, the interplay between science, religion, and knowledge take a back seat. The play itself has a fairly familiar family drama set-up. Ian Barritt as the father (Peter Solverson) is avuncular and smart, Eliza Hunt (Helen Solverson) is fussily domestic. Alice Selwyn’s minister Astrid is prickly and affectionate by turns, and Matt Addis’ successful architect Christopher is the no-nonsense bull in this particular china shop.

It looks initially like a daddy-daughter play, but in the later stages Hunt and Addis take the chance to add some light and shade when the focus shifts to them.