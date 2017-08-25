This Really Is Too Much review at Underbelly Cowgate, Edinburgh – ‘skilfully performed’

Gracefool Collective comprises four graduates of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance whose first Edinburgh Fringe show mixes feminist frustration with raucous spirit and humour. It begins with a display of verbal dexterity that parodies the hackneyed language and gestures of political power. Dressed identically in black roll-neck tops and trousers, the cast members manspread, lean in, point, jab and reiterate that “you’ve never had it so good”.

This phrase is later repeated, in the first person, by one of the conventionally acceptable incarnations of womanhood that the quartet embody, in this case a mumsy figure in a cardigan and floral skirt. She’s set against a brusque and bolshy woman in a suit, whose insistent metaphors about dominance and success get waylaid when she’s pinned to the floor and told she looks great. Lingering at the fringes of all this is a pageant winner in a silver bikini and sash, who turns out to have plenty to say about socialism and radical feminism when she’s not being shushed.

To sudden bursts of Steely Dan, the quartet strip off and mince about obligingly brandishing lettuces and moisturiser. This company’s comic verve and strong, though repetitious, material could be fine-tuned into more powerful satire.