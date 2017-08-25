Ramy – In the Frontline review at Summerhall, Edinburgh – ‘inventive affirmation of art’s power’

Ramy Essam sings with a strong, guttural bass voice, the music rising up from somewhere inside a soul made fierce with his experiences. But the two or three songs are just punctuation to the story of how he came to be where he lives, in Finland, and of what he plans next.

In Ramy – In the Frontline, Essam tells of a life in Egypt divided by the events of Tahrir Square in early 2011. Before then he was an average guy whose penchant for street violence happened to be abated by a lucky encounter. After Tahrir, he was politicised and vocal, beaten and tortured, but still willing to use the wayward aspect of his youth as a force for the people, against repression.

Director Maria Lundstrom and visual designer Janne Vasama have done enough to ensure that this is more than simply an autobiography. Vasama's use of live video is particularly inventive, while Essam has a real charisma about him, a casual ease as a storyteller.

But it is his underselling of his own big revelation, and his reasoning behind it, that is the biggest emotional hit. It is a call to understand that art not only matters, but it can also be political and dangerous.