Radio review at Paradise in Augustines, Edinburgh – ‘weak and derivative’

There's the germ of a decent comedy-drama in Archie Thomson's Radio, but that's all there is. The rest is weak, derivative, inconclusive dross.

On the morning a group of student housemates are preparing to hand their keys back and leave university for good, the clapped-out wireless in their kitchen starts inexplicably bleating out their secrets.

As a rack of unprofessed crushes and bitchy backstabbings are revealed, the six friends' lives come crashing down around them. Friendships fall apart. Relationships are ruined. Biscuits are stolen. The police are called.

It's not a bad idea. There's scope for high-pressured comedy and explosive revelations, not to mention the chance to put the thrills and fears of contemporary uni life under the microscope. But writer-director Thomson doesn't do any of that really, instead opting for lazily stereotyped characters, a cripplingly unstructured script, and a production that can't pull off the slovenly student naturalism it aims at.

There's small relief in some of the performances, from Joe Peden as the fat, borderline-alcoholic Northerner, from Christian Bevan as the Home Counties posho and from Alexandra Ackton-Snow as the nerdy loner in particular. But it's not enough. It's nowhere near enough.