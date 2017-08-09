Remarkably, this is the first time that Rachel Tucker has played Edinburgh. Even though it's only a two-date gig, it's a performance that makes a huge impact.

Known initially for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked in the West End and, most recently, Broadway, Tucker has nurtured a massive fan base with regular concerts and a UK tour. Rachel Tucker: Unplugged is an intimate show, performed simply with regular collaborator Kris Rawlinson on the keyboard, featuring a thrilling assortment of rock and show tunes.

Despite a concession to the austerity of the Fringe – she's been touring with a full band – there is absolutely no compromise on talent. Tucker is not merely an accomplished vocalist, she also has that rare ability to infuse every number with an immediacy, as if she's never sung it before.

Tucker is a hands-on cabaret singer, whether throwing sweets to the crowd during Candyman or matchmaking through a jazzed-up version of Where Is Love, her affinity with her audience is uncanny.

Yet between the laughter, gossip and chit-chat there is the gentle melancholy of Stars and Moon, the anguish of She Used To Be Mine and the triumph of Defying Gravity. Tucker has made a promise to return next year for longer, so let's hope it's a promise she stands by.