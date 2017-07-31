Sadism, masochism, and animal cruelty abound in Rabbits, an offbeat, blackly comic exploration of enduring love and atypical sexuality.

Writer Joe Hampson has the beginnings of a strong, subversive stage debut here, albeit one that is unfocused, over-stuffed, and often frustratingly hard to pin down.

Its opening scene introduces us to domineering wife Susan and miserable husband Frank, their marriage deteriorating after two decades. However, a series of revelations – as often satisfyingly perverse as plainly absurd – force us to continually re-evaluate their relationship.

Karen Ascoe is alternatively subtle and outrageous as Susan, relishing those moments when her skilfully maintained facade of embittered repression begins to slide. Opposite her, David Schaal’s hyperbolic Frank swings between pitiable and empowered. Alex Ferns takes on several roles, milking them all for laughs, from a therapist struggling to maintain his composure, to a hired bunny-killer with borderline personality disorder.

Director Sadie Spencer teases out some superbly understated body language, from venomous sidelong glances to suggestive smirks, but misses the broader strokes. Awkward blocking leaves characters hovering near props, while a sequence in which an enraged Frank smashes up the set is hamstrung by hesitant movements. A protracted couple’s counselling session, which makes up the show’s middle section, is clangingly undramatic.

Jem Doulton’s sparingly used score underlines key moments with crashing, syncopated drum solos and breathy symbols which lift even the show’s flabbiest sequences. Though the production lacks a real dramatic climax, it slowly develops into a provocative exploration of the limits of normality.